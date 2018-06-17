Two arrested after teenager left in 'critical condition' following collision with a car

Lancashire Police are appealing for information after a collision left a teenager in a critical condition in hospital.

The collision happened at 11.45pm yesterday (Saturday, June 16) on Springfield Road, Burnley, when a black VW Golf collided with an 18-year-old man who was crossing the road near to the junction with Hollingreave Street.

The teenager was left with serious head injuries and was taken by ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital where his condition is described as critical.

Two people have been arrested. A 36-year old-woman from Burnley and a 25-year-old man from Burnley. Both remain in custody.

Sgt Lee Harris, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision has left a young man with some very serious injuries and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any information which could assist with our investigation to come forward and contact the police.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 1758 of June 16.