Published 13th Jan 2025, 12:53 BST
Two people were arrested after suspected Class A drugs were seized during a raid in Chorley.

Officers executed a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at an address on Hodder Avenue on Friday, January 10.

A quantity of suspected Class A and Class C drugs were seized along with weighing scales and mobile phones.

A 50-year-old-woman and a 38-year-old man, both from Chorley, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “They have since been released under investigation and enquiries are ongoing.”

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in the county, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation and fraud.

