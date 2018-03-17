Turner Prize winner's Preston exhibition remains closed

Lubaina Himid’s exhibition at the Harris Museum will not reopen until next week at the earliest, according to the town hall.

The Hard Times collection of works by the Turner Prize winner was closed on Tuesday (March 13) because of a leaking roof posing a threat of damage to the exhibits.

Maintenance work to shore up the structures at the Grade I listed Harris building have been ongoing since then and will continue into the early part of next week.

A spokesman for the town hall said the exhibition - tipped to be one of the museum’s most popular attractions of the year - will remain closed through the weekend and no specific date has been set for it to reopen.

Speaking on Wednesday, Coun Peter Kelly, cabinet member for culture and leisure at the city council, said: “The severe weather of recent weeks has clearly had an impact on the roof of the Grade I listed Harris, which has resulted in a small leak.

“We are extremely grateful to Lubaina Himid for her understanding in this unfortunate situation.

“It is our intention to make immediate repairs and continue hosting the Hard Times exhibition, with a few necessary changes.”

None of the artwork is understood to have been affected although at least one piece has been replaced as a precaution.

Small pools of water had been spotted on the gallery floor earlier in the week prompting emergency meetings between the artist (pictured) - who is a professor at the University of Central Lancashire - and representatives from the council and museum.

Once reopened, the Hard Time exhibition is set to stay at the Harris Museum and Art Gallery until Sunday, June 3.