Turner Prize winner's Preston exhibition closed over leak concerns

The homecoming exhibition of Preston's Turner Prize winner Lubaina Himid has been temporarily closed because of fears of water damage.

The Hard Times collection at the city's Harris Museum and Art Gallery opened earlier this month.

However, the Lancashire Post understands small pools of water had been spotted on the gallery floor in recent days.

Council bosses have confirmed the exhibition - tipped to be a popular attraction for the museum - will remain closed while maintenance work takes place.

The exhibition is expected to reopen within days and will continue as normal until June 3.

None of the artwork is understood to have been affected.

Coun Peter Kelly, cabinet member for culture and leisure at Preston City Council, said: “Unknown to us, the severe weather of the recent weeks has clearly had an impact on the roof of the Grade I listed Harris, which has resulted in a small leak.

"We are extremely grateful to Lubaina Himid for her understanding in this unfortunate situation.

"It is our intention to make immediate repairs and continue hosting the Hard Times exhibition, with a few necessary changes.

"We appreciate the patience of Lubaina, her team and the public while we deal with this situation.”