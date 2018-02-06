Tributes to 'the singing trucker' David James killed in horror motorbike crash

A biker killed in a crash near to the Windy Harbour junction in Larbreck will be remembered for his 'larger than life personality' and love of singing, his family said.

David James, 30, died of injuries he suffered when his Honda NC750 motorcycle collided with a Land Rover Defender towing a trailer and Isuzu Grafter.

A Preston man, 37, and Blackpool man, 45, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and later released under investigation, police said.

The accident happened at around 5.50pm last Thursday in Garstang Road.

The road was shut by emergency services for six hours while investigation work was carried out.

Tributes to Mr James, a lorry driver who worked for Montgomery Distribution, have been paid from as far afield as Canada and New York, USA, his family said.

"He had a larger than life personality with a very dry sense of humour which we all loved," the family said in a statement.

"He loved music and was known as the singing trucker. David also enjoyed golf and building his own computer gaming system."

Mr James was looking forward to being his brother's best man in October, the family added, saying he would be 'sorely missed'.

The family also asked for privacy.

Sgt Marc Glass, of Lancashire Police, said: "This is a tragic incident which has resulted in a man losing his life. An on-going police investigation is underway and we’d urge all witnesses to come forward. Any information they have may prove useful.”

Mr James was taken to Royal Preston Hospital following last week's accident, but died as a result of his injuries, police previously said.

The crash was described as 'serious' in the immediate aftermath.

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting ref 1082 of February 1.