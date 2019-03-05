Tributes to former mayor, a 'hard-working and humorous' family man

Hundreds of people have paid tribute to a ‘hard-working, passionate and humorous’ family man and former Mayor of Lancaster.

Paul Woodruff who lived in Halton, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, February 19 at Hillcroft Nursing Home in Carnforth, aged 75.

The independent city councillor of 22 years was much loved by many within the community, as a councillor, and as the owner of Woodie’s Snack Bar at the Crook O’ Lune near Caton.

Hundreds of people took to social media to pay their respects.

In a tribute, his family said: “Dad was a truly larger than life character and brought love, laughter and song to us all. He enjoyed nothing more than making people smile.

“He worked incredibly hard all his life for his family who meant the absolute world to him. He applied the same work ethic to his local community Halton-with-Aughton, serving as an elected city councillor for more than 20 years. The amount of well wishes our family has received since his passing is a true testemant to just how loved and respected he is.”

In 2017 Paul was diagnosed with progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP). He leaves behind his wife Dee, four children Julie, Lisa, Adam, and Sarah, nine grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. His funeral is at Beetham Crematorium at 12.30pm on March 7.