Tributes to former Fylde Council leader

Tributes have been paid to former Fylde Council leader David Eaves, who has lost a brave battle against cancer.

Mr Eaves, who was in his seventies, resigned from the council in April for health reasons.

He was first elected to Fylde in 2007 following a long senior managerial career at Blackpool Transport, quickly became a Cabinet member and succeeded John Coombes as leader in 2010.

Coun Sue Fazackerley, who followed Mr Eaves as leader, said: “David’s business acumen and managerial skills were put to good use during his period as Leader and Fylde Council flourished with him at the helm.

“He had a particular interest in the refurbishment of the Town Hall, which councillors had been discussing for many years and ‘took the bull by the horns’ and went for the option to sell certain council-owned properties and refurbish the current building.

“David was popular with both the members of his party and with members of the opposition groups and he was known for his even-handedness and sense of fair play.

“At Council he will be missed for both his ability and his strong leadership and for the friendship he offered to his colleagues who held him in great affection.”

Coun Simon Blackburn, leader of Blackpool Council, said: “Despite our politics being very different, David and I always got along very well.

“He was a superb advocate for the people of Fylde, had a great sense of humour, and was very keen that we all worked together across the Fylde coast.

As a former Blackpool Transport MD, he knew the town incredibly well, and was a great support to me when I first became leader of the Council in 2011.

“I have been in touch with his family to pass on my condolences, and those of the people of Blackpool.”