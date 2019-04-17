Tributes pour in to Morecambe teenager who died after collision with Jaguar

Tributes have been paid to an 18-year-old “with a heart of gold” who has died six days after being hit by a car as she crossed a road.

Shannon Louise Campbell was hit by a Jaguar car near the Sainsbury’s junction in Lancaster Road, Morecambe, at 5.30am on Wednesday April 10.

She suffered serious head, neck and back injuries in the collision, which happened between the junctions of Roseberry Avenue and Burlington Avenue, and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital, where she passed away on Tuesday.

Shannon, who lived in Morecambe, had attended Our Lady’s Catholic College and studied childcare at Lancaster & Morecambe College.

A college spokesman said: “It was with very great sadness that the college learned of the death of Shannon.

“Shannon was part of our college community last year and as such was a most valued student.

“We send our sincere condolences to Shannon’s family at this very difficult time.”

Helen Seddon, headteacher at Our Lady’s, said: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Shannon, a former pupil.

“Shannon was a valued member of Our Lady’s. A spirited character with a heart of gold, she was liked by both staff and pupils.

“We remember her fondly and are keeping Shannon, her family and friends in our thoughts and prayers.”

Friends also paid tribute to the teenager on Facebook this week.

Lauryn Woodruff wrote: “Life’s to short, I love you too Shannon, rip beautiful girl, can’t believe it, seams like yesterday we were flicking wire at each other across the class room.”

Jack Coulton posted: “R.I.P Shannon Louise Campbell you was such a nice girl and didn’t deserve to get taken but God only takes the best look after everyone else up there.”

And Leanne Boatwright wrote: “R.I.P Shannon Louise Campbell, you were such an amazing person, I’m glad I had the privilege to meet you, you were there for me when I needed you, I can’t believe you’re gone, you’re gone but never forgotten, love you angel rest in peace angel.”

PC Simon Grounds, of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations team, said: “My thoughts and the thoughts of my team are with Shannon’s family at this incredibly sad and difficult time.

“We have spoken to several witnesses following the incident but would encourage anyone who saw what happened and has yet to speak with police to contact us.

“Likewise, if you have any dash cam footage, please get in touch as soon as possible.”

The driver of the Jaguar, a 54-year-old man from Morecambe, was not injured.

The driver stopped at the scene and no arrests have been made.

The road was closed for four hours while accident investigators attended the scene.

Anyone with information can call 101 or email 3029@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 0203 of April 10.