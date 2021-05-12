Tributes pour in for Blackpool boy, 9, who has died after being struck by lightning

The boy is believed to have been taking part in a one to one football training session on the Common Edge playing fields at the end of School Road, South Shore, when he was struck shortly after 5pm.

The boy's death has shocked the resort and has left residents heartbroken for his family and friends.

Lancashire Police detective Nick Connaughton shared a tribute on behalf of the force when he confirmed the boy's death yesterday evening.

Flowers and football have been left at the scene in tribute to the 9-year-old boy who died on the Common Edge playing fields in South Shore yesterday (Tuesday, May 11)

He said: "This is a truly devastating incident and our thoughts are wholeheartedly with the family and friends of the young boy, who has passed away, at this very sad and distressing time."

In a statement posted online, the Spirit of Youth Junior Football Club - who use the playing fields where the boy was struck - shared their condolences with his family.

It said: "As a club, we are heartbroken and we offer our deepest condolences to the boy’s family.

"Spirit of Youth is a family and we are entrenched in the local community, and we will give whatever support is required to both the family and to those that were with him at the time."

Residents across the resort have shared their heartache for the boy, with many in shock at how his tragic death occurred.

Emma Bunnell said: "There are no words, just truly heartbreaking. I can not begin to even imagine what his parents and family are going through, it has broken me. Thoughts and prayers are with his family."

Debbie Willis said: "Never in a million years would we imagine our children to be tragically taken from us in such a way, my heartfelt condolences to his family and friends at such a heartbreaking time, thoughts and prayers are with you all."

"A little boy just doing what he loved who sadly won't be coming home," said Lisa Skinner, adding, "Sending thoughts and prayers to his loved ones. RIP little man xx"

"Absolutely heart-wrenching," began Diane Jeanette Langridge.

"My thoughts and prayers are with this young boy and his family and friends and all who witnessed this utter tragedy.

"Heartbreaking condolences to all who loved this young lad. I think the whole of Blackpool is in complete shock. I will light a candle and pray for you and your family."

A heartbroken Nicola Collins said: "How desperately sad. Utterly heartbreaking. Sincere thoughts and sympathy to the family and friends of this little one. "

Mark Christopher Ratcliff added: "So sad. I send love to all the family and I hope the Blackpool community will help and support with anything."

Mark Bate, whose own boy is a similar age and has played football on the same field, said: "This is so sad. My boy is coming up to 9. He lives there. I’ve watched him play football on that same field.

"Absolutely shocking news, just going about his business playing a game like we all did at that age. I can’t even imagine the pain of his family. So sad."