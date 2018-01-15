Tributes paid to 'adored' brother

Tributes have been paid to an "adored" man who died after an altercation at a home in Fulwood.

Gareth Roberts, 36, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital in the early hours of Saturday morning with serious head injuries, but tragically died.

His sister Lucie Maropakis and brother Darren Roberts have paid tribute to him, saying he was a much-loved member of the family.

They said: “Our hearts are broken as we grieve the tragic loss of our little brother Gareth.

"He was adored by his nephew and nieces and beloved by his family and friends. Gareth who was an avid Liverpool FC fan will never be forgotten.

“You’ll never walk alone Gareth, we love you.”

Gareth grew up in Leyland and went to Worden College. He later moved to Preston and at the time of his death was working at The Sherwood pub in Fulwood.

He had previously spent time living and working in Bratislava.

Police were called to the home in Levensgarth Avenue, Fulwood, after reports that a man had been injured at 5.30am on Saturday.

A man, 37, from Huddersfield and a woman, 36, from Preston were arrested on suspicion of murder but were later bailed pending further enquiries until February 11.

DCI Gareth Willis from Lancashire’s Force Major Investigation Team (FMIT) said: “There appears to have been an altercation inside the address which has unfortunately resulted in the sudden death of Mr Roberts.

“My thoughts remain with his friends and family at this incredibly sad and difficult time.

“We are not looking for anyone else in relation to Mr Roberts’ death.

“However if people have any information as to the circumstances leading up to or surrounding it please make contact with us.”