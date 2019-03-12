Tributes flood in to 'genuine and lovely' Penwortham aid worker Sam killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash

Tributes have been flooding in to well-loved aid worker Sam Pegram, who died in a plane crash on Ethiopian Airlines.

Sam, 25, from Penwortham, has been identified as one of the 157 people who died when an Ethiopian Airways plane crashed near Addis Ababa.

He worked for the Norwegian Refugee Council and was on his way to Nairobi when the Boeing 737 Max 8 came down shortly after take-off on Sunday.

His distraught mother Deborah told the Post: “Sam was so looking forward to going to Nairobi. He loved the work he was doing.

“We can’t believe this has happened. We’re totally devastated.”

Sam, a former pupil at Priory High School and Runshaw College, had dedicated his life to humanitarian work and had previously helped refugees in Jordan.

Here is a small selection of the many tributes paid to him on social media:

Such tragic, sad and devastating news. Our hearts go out to Mark, Debbie and Tom.

Audra O’Haire

What a shame.. such a great guy! Used to watch him play footy with my brother many years ago. You’re going to be missed Sam!!

Vicky Byrne

So sorry to him and his family

Angela Donegan

Such a genuine and lovely person throughout high school. Such sad news to learn of. My thoughts are with all of Sam’s family at this devastating time

Becci Hughes

What an absolute tragedy. It sounds like he was a wonderful person. Such a sad loss.

Leanne Blaney

Such a tragedy RIP to all the people who have lost their lives and prayers for all of them as well as their families.

Valerie Marshall

He sounds like a lovely young man, thoughts to his family especially his poor mum. A tragic end to a young life

Janette Butler

Rest in peace Sam. Such a kind, lovely and caring lad. I use to do the family’s hair. Deborah and Mark such amazing parents. Really kind and caring. My heart goes out to you Deborah and Mark and the family at this incredibly difficult and sad time. I know how much you loved your beautiful Sam

Tanya Louise Smith

So very sorry for your loss try and comfort yourself with knowing how many people your son helped he was a very special person and I’m sure he won’t be forgotten by the people who knew him. RIP Sam

Helen McGillvray

So sad my heart goes out to his family and friends

Beverley Hargreaves

Sam was a real globetrotting hero helping those who could not help themselves. It is most people’s dream to go travelling. Penwortham has lost a true pioneer. RIP Sam our condolences are with your family at this sad time.

Jason Finnerty

The world is a sadder place after losing such a beautiful human being.

Carol E Grant

Thinking about his family. He was an aid worker and did marvellous things, I will say a prayer for his family

Ingrid East