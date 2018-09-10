Tribute to retired Lancashire probation officer Sandy Beattie who championed city's homeless

A former Lancashire probation officer’s concern for those facing hard times in Preston will live on.

When Sandy Beattie died this summer at the age of 89 his family’s thoughts turned to the home town he dedicated his professional life to Preston.

Sandy with daughters Sheila and Jane

Sandy was a driving force behind the creation of the city’s first charity for the homeless and, as a much respected probation officer, helped many people.

His family decided donations in his memory must go to one place only – the Foxton Centre on Knowsley Street in Avenham, which aids the city’s homeless and vulnerable.

His eldest daughter Sheila Mather, said: “Dad started Homeless in Preston with some colleagues, councillors and other people who had similar concerns to him.

“There was just nothing available at that time.He believed everyone has the right to lay down and not just be safe but feel safe as well. It was something he was passionate about.”

Remembering Sandy's work with the homeless - an article from the Post archives

Preston born and bred, after attending Kirkham Grammar School Sandy worked in sales and as a saddler in Cannon Street, Preston , before training in social work.

He became a a probation officer in Rochdale and Oldham and then in Preston.

He and late wife Hilda moved from Inglewhite to Pershore after he retired to be nearer their children and grandchildren.

His daughter Jane, who also became a probation officer, said: “We’ll never fill his boots. I hope he’ll be remembered as somebody who cared and made a difference to people.”

Sandy died at home and left two daughters, six grandchildren and a great grandson. His funeral was at Cheltenham Crematorium.

* Donations in Sandy's memory can be made to The Foxton Centre. See www.thefoxtoncentre.co.uk



