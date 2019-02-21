Tribute paid after former Lancaster city councillor and honorary alderman Paul Woodruff passes away

Lancaster City Council has paid tribute after former councillor Paul Woodruff passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday morning, February 19.

Paul was elected to represent the Halton-with-Aughton ward in 1995 as an independent councillor and was re-elected at subsequent city council elections thereafter.

During this time he served on a number of committees, including the Planning and Highways Regulatory Committee.

In 2011/12 he donned the mayoral robes, choosing St John’s Hospice and Cancercare as his mayoral charities and was supported throughout his mayoral year by his wife Dee as mayoress.

Due to ill health, he retired in 2017 after 22 years as a councillor.

Mayor of Lancaster, Coun Andrew Kay, said: “Paul was an exceptionally hard working councillor and passionate about doing what he believed was right for those living within his ward and for the community that he personally knew and loved.

“Also known as ‘Woodie’, Paul had a fantastic sense of humour and both as a councillor and local business owner he had time for everyone he met and approached everything with humour and a smile on his face.

“It is without doubt that he will be sorely missed by many and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”