Trial planned for pair accused of murdering Simon Marx

Two men accused of murdering Blackpool dad Simon Marx have made their first appearance in crown court.

David Easter, 54, of Heron Way, Blackpool, and Steven Lane, 29, of Shalgrove Field, Fulwood, Preston, attended Preston Crown Court for a preliminary hearing today.

The two men stand charged with the murder of Mr Marx, 42, who died from a head injury in Turkey on October 8 2017, one day after being involved in a bar fight.

They are expected to make their pleas at a later hearing on May 25. A trial is scheduled for August 20.