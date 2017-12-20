Trial date set for alleged Islamic State supporter charged with terrorism offences

Have your say

An alleged Islamic State (IS) supporter, accused of sharing details of Prince George's school on social media, will go on trial in the spring.



Husnain Rashid (31) made the post about the four-year-old prince on messaging app Telegram, it is alleged.

The British national, of Leonard Street, Nelson, also allegedly planned to travel to Syria to join IS. He was arrested on Wednesday, November 22nd, and charged with preparing acts of terrorism and assisting others to prepare acts of terrorism.

He appeared at the Old Bailey via video link from Wandsworth prison and spoke only to confirm his date of birth and British nationality.

Mr Justice Haddon-Cave set a four-week trial at Woolwich Crown Court to be heard before Judge Andrew Lees from Monday, April 30th.

A plea hearing was also set for Friday, April 13th. The defendant was remanded in custody.