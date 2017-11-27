Tree family spruce up Rainbow House for Christmas fair

Have your say

Staff, young people and children at Rainbow House have received a special delivery ready for the festive season.

The team from the Tree Barn arrived at the specialist conductive education centre in Mawdesley to present a 10ft Norway Spruce tree ahead of their Christmas Fair this weekend.

It is the second year, the kind-hearted team at the family run christmas tree centre have provided a festive background for the fair.

Chris Hodge from the Tree Barn said: ““Christmas just isn’t Christmas without a tree, preferably a real one!”

Chris has also donated a number of pot-grown trees to Rainbow House for sale at the event on December 3, from 12noon till 3pm, which raises much needed funds for the charity.

Chris added: “The cool wet conditions of this summer have again provided good growing conditions during the past year producing a fine crop of fir trees ready to harvest.

Families can look forward to lots of traditional fun with entertainment from DJ Jonathan Knowles and the award winning Red Admiral Music Academy.

There will be refreshments including mince pies served by ladies from the WI and a tombola, raffles and other games.

Santa will be in his magical grotto to welcome the children and families can capture a special Christmas memory in the novelty Snow Globe courtesy of T C Rides and Attractions.

Other activities for children will face painting, arts and crafts and games.

As in previous years, The Tree Barn opens up on October 26 for customers to select and reserve their ideal tree direct from the plantation for The Big Day.

For more information on the Rainbow House Christmas Fair call 01704 823276 or email info@thelegacy-rainbowhouse.com