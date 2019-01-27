Tree comes down across pavement and road in Fulwood

Have your say

This tree came crashing down across the pavement and into the road in Preston today.

It also brought down part of a wall.

Motorists found their way blocked on Black Bull Lane, Fulwood, and were tweeting others to avoid the area.

The Met Office says today, in the North West, it will be very windy with gales, especially near the coast, bringing a significant wind chill, and only slowly easing through the day.

Further showers are to come, wintry over the hills, but with some decent sunny periods, too.