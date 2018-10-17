Travelling doctors bring their medical knowledge to Blackpool

A TV doctor made famous by his ‘Embarrassing Bodies’ hit show will showcase Blackpool in a brand new series.

Dr Christian Jessen was filmed in Blackpool for the show Dr Christian: 12 Hours to Cure Your Street.

This week’s episode, on the W channel tomorrow night at 8pm, follows Dr Christian (pictured) and Dr Sara Kayat doing their rounds within sight of Blackpool Tower.

He visits a man in the local café who’s been suffering from back pain. Being in the patient’s workplace offers important clues to the cause of the ailment, and Christian shows how a change in posture can help alleviate the problem.

Also in line for treatment is a man with psoriasis on his stomach, a former smoker with a lung condition and an ex-policeman suffering from contracting skin. As the 12 hours tick away the doctors try and treat as many people as possible.

Dr Christian Jessen said: “People do struggle to get appointments with their GPs for various reasons and so it was great to be able to offer them an extra opportunity to seek out medical advice.”