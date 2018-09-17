Travellers move to former Perrys car dealership from Moor Park

A group of travellers have moved onto the site of a derelict car dealership after leaving Moor Park.

The travellers still remain at the old Perrys motor village on Blackpool Road in Deepdale after police were made aware of the incident.

The former car dealership has been derelict since last year.

A police spokesman said: "We responded to calls at 4.30pm yesterday (September 16) in regards to nuisance at the former Perrys car dealership on Blackpool Road in Deepdale.

"Initially there were reports of more than 20 caravans however when officers arrived nine were at the premises with around 30 to 40 people.

"We are aware they still remain at the site and Preston Council are primarily dealing with the matter now."

The travellers moved onto Moor Park on September 9.

The former Perry's motor village compromised of Vauxhall, Mazda and Kia dealerships.

It closed down last year after moving to new premises on Bluebell Way.