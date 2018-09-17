Travellers move from Moor Park to BMX park

A group of travellers have moved onto a popular BMX park after leaving Moor Park.

They have moved onto the Preston Pirates BMX Track on London Road in Frenchwood.

The former car dealership has been derelict since last year.

A Preston City Council spokesman said: “We are frustrated to see the state of Moor Park, following the recent stay by a group of travellers.

"Officers will be assessing the situation and are already working to clear all waste and rectify any damage.

"Action to evict the travellers from the Council’s sports field on London Road will be commenced as soon as possible.”

The travellers originally arrived at Moor Park on September 9.

Another group of travellers remain at the old Perrys motor village on Blackpool Road in Deepdale after police were made aware of the incident.

A police spokesman said: "We responded to calls at 4.30pm yesterday (September 16) in regards to nuisance at the former Perrys car dealership on Blackpool Road in Deepdale.

"Initially there were reports of more than 20 caravans however when officers arrived nine were at the premises with around 30 to 40 people.

The former Perry's motor village compromised of Vauxhall, Mazda and Kia dealerships.

It closed down last year after moving to new premises on Bluebell Way.