Trashion show is a stylish affair

Youngsters at a Leyland primary school have given a new meaning to rubbish lessons.

Trash was definitely top of the timetable when young fashionsitas at St Anne’s Catholic Primary embarked on a design course with a difference.

When the Slater Lane school announced plans for its annual Trashion show, pupils let imaginations run riot leading to some fabulous outfits and creations.

Although this was a fun event, organised by the school’s Eco Warriors, there was also a serious side as they wanted to remind their fellow pupils about the importance of recycling the rubbish they would normally throw away.

The children certainly rose to the occasion and came up with some wonderful catwalk fashion.

The event was judged by Paula Pritchard from the clothing and home departments of Marks and Spencer in Preston, and Tori Fletcher, a waste manager from South Ribble Council.

They were very impressed by the thought and effort that had been put into the making of the items and didn’t have an easy time judging.

The top pprize was awarded to Abigail in Year Two, with the second prize going to Keyaira in Year Two and third prize to Leona in Year Three.

There was also a special mention prize that went to Noah in Year Three as Tori thought his T-shirt would make a fabulous real fashion item.

Look at me

Some of the magnificent outfits worn for the Trashion Show at St Anne’s Catholic Primary School in Leyland



Some of the outfits at the trashion show

Ballerina Emily

Flick

Patrick's outfit was just pants

Emily gets all reflective

Greatest showman Alex

Elsie