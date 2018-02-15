YOUR VIEW: Fishergate's shared space

The shared space scheme in Preston city centre has not always hit the right note with motorists and pedestrians.

Supporters say removing kerbs and markings drivers are forced to lower their speed, making it safer for everyone. But critics say it is a nightmare, especially for those with sight problems.

To find out exactly what people with sight problems face, Coun Keith Iddon was escorted down Fishergate’s shared space scheme in a blindfold.

The council’s cabinet member for highways and transport was accompanied by Jenny Lloyd from Galloway’s Society for the Blind.

He says: “If I didn’t have Jenny at the side of me I would have found it very difficult. “After I felt the bus waft past me, I thought it was safe to go, but it wasn’t as a second bus came.

“I thought it would stop, but it didn’t."

"It’s not just the illegal A boards, it’s the illegally parked vehicles that are causing problems for pedestrians and the damage they do to the newly laid paving, Coun Iddon."

Jimmy Fisher

"Like to thank Coun Iddon for taking part in this event and it clearly shows need for controlled crossings in this scheme."

Sarah Gayton

"They need more stricter laws on cars not sharing the space as they should. I nearly got hit by a Gray Hackney cab he should have stayed behind me before the left turn but he didn't he over took me and literally inches away from my front wheel. There is not enough money spent on the state of the roads too – that many pot holes it’s like riding on Swiss cheese."

Josh Dawson

"In this time of austerity was it the wisest thing to do to spend tax payers’ money on this absolute failure of a system? Preston has become a laughing stock not only does it not work it is dangerous people falling off uneven curbs (lots) and discriminates against the blind and partially sighted."

Mark Roberts

"And goes to prove motorists in the main do not give way to pedestrians at the so-called courtesy crossings. Bring back controlled crossings so that all pedestrians feel safer. Preston city centre really is a laughing stock! Oh, also proves those wretched A boards are dangerous to those with impaired or no vision!"

Jenny Simm

"Shared space, can’t say I’ve seen any loading bays, that’s why they have to park on the pavement."

Michael James

"Needs paving that isn’t falling apart for people to trip and maybe a road wide enough for a bus to stay on instead of having their wheels cross the kerbs."

Ian Hughes

"Last year there was a report from the Women and the Equalities Committee which called for all schemes to be halted and all schemes to be reviewed. The Fishergate scheme really needs to be reviewed and modified."

Sarah Gayton

"Great that Coun Iddon took part in this, it’s important that councillors know exactly what blind or partially sighted people face when they are out in the city centre. Hope he takes this on board when looking at future schemes for the city, especially the university works at the Adelphi roundabout."

Brenda Docker