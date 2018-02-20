YOUR VIEW: Fishergate Bollard mania has gone global

Love it or loathe it - the Fishergate bollard’s fame has now extended far beyond Preston.

The controversial concrete road furniture hit the headlines when it was nominated for a City Star award at Preston BID’s Smiles Better awards.

The Fishergate bollard has been knock over on the odd occasion.

Critics said it was insulting that an ‘inanimate object’ was up for the award against real business people - but bollard fans leapt to its defence, saying it’s become a city landmark after being knocked over countless times by careless drivers.

The story, which appeared in news outlets as far afield as Uganda and on BBC TV last week following the Post’s original article, has attracted a lot of debate from our readers.

Here is a selection of comments from our Facebook page...

Bolly is very important to Preston. We love him.”

Marjorie Donald-Marsden

It was built to confuse drivers to slow them down, but as an ex taxi driver i class taxi drivers and bus drivers as ‘professional drivers’ and they were confused so confusing drivers will cost lives even if it does slow us down, therefore a pointless exercise of tax money.’

Anthony Mark Owen

It’s not hard to drive round it. But funny when people drive at it. Makes me smile.’

Margaret Carter

Any drivers who crash into it must pay for it otherwise eyes on the road and not on your phone.’

Martin Terry

When will they accept that it’s not user friendly?’

Valerie Hunt

With huge rate rises to try help sort LCC debts how much money is wasted resetting this bollard?’

Ann Armstrong

Around £350 per incident according to a FOI request last year.’

Rob Randell

I suppose we have to pay council tax for something rather than are bins.’

Lee Felton

This is where the money’s going instead of our roads!’

Toni Cadwell

How can anyone drive over something like that - idiots.’

Christine Bland

Waste of taxpayers money and it’s up for an award!’

Dave Walker

I can’t really understand why people can’t see it... but if it obviously isn’t working, why keep spending money putting it back? Maybe something else is the solution? Just a thought!’

Sharon Reeves

Whether people see it not, it’s still costing our money to keep replacing it. Just remove it, it isn’t needed, it doesn’t even look good, save us all some money that can be better spent.’

Dale Green

Revoke their licence until retested and leave the car there mounted on the bollard as some sort of future deterrent.’

Craig Doyle

The bollard should be replaced on one condition: that the replacement is a statue made from every single car to knock the bollard down welded together.’

Stuart Saint