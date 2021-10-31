Yellow weather warning with travel disruption issued this Halloween for North West of England
The Met office has issued a yellow warning of high winds and rain this Halloween for the North West of England which may lead to some travel disruption.
Sunday, 31st October 2021, 12:24 pm
Most parts of the North West of England will have some delays to road, rail air and ferry transport, with bus and train services also affected with some journeys taking longer than expected.
Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges also likely, with short term loss of power for other services possible.
It is likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray/and or large waves.
Damage to trees is also possible.