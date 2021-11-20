Work underway to schedule repairs to Galgate Bridge, near Lancaster
Lancashire County Council is currently working to schedule repairs to a bridge near the village of Galgate so that it can be fully reopened to two-way traffic.
Some damage to the bridge which carries the A6 over the River Condor was discovered during a routine inspection last week.
The southbound lane across the bridge has been closed with temporary lights put in place to reduce loading on the structure until it can be repaired.
Repairs are needed to protect the bridge supports where masonry has been eroded by the flow of water, leaving it vulnerable to further damage. The county council’s bridge engineers are working towards scheduling work to begin around the end of this month.
Chris Wilding, bridges and structures design manager, said: “We’re grateful for people’s patience while the temporary lights are in place on Galgate Bridge, and sorry for any disruption to people’s journeys while the lights are needed.
“Our engineers are working to schedule the specialist repairs which are needed as soon as possible, and we will update people once we know how long the work will take.”