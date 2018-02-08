Woman taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash in Burnley

A woman has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after her car crashed into a wall in Burnley, say police.



The accident, which involved a Fiat Punto, happened at around 10pm on Wednesday, February 7 on Crown Point Road.

A passer-by spotted the had car crashed into a dry stone wall on the remote wall and called for help.

Fire fighters from Burnley cut two of the occupants from the car, a third person in the car at the time of the incident was out of the vehicle by the time firefighters arrived at the scene.

Police say all three occupants were taken to hospital for treatment and checks.

A spokesman for the police said: "The female driver was taken to hospital with head injuries, which although serious, are not believed at this stage to be life threatening.

"The other two occupants were less seriously hurt.

"At this stage we are unsure what caused the accident but if anyone witnessed the incident please get in touch with police."

The road was closed for around two hours while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log reference 1497.