Search

Woman taken to hospital after crash in Eccleston

The crash happened at the junction of The Fields and The Green at around 4.40pm on December 4.
The crash happened at the junction of The Fields and The Green at around 4.40pm on December 4.
Share this article

A woman was taken to hospital after a two-car crash in Eccleston, say police.

The crash happened at the junction of The Fields and The Green at around 4.40pm on December 4.

A spokesman for the police said: "A dark coloured Nissan and a black Volkswagen collided and partially blocked the road.

"One of the drivers, a 70 year-old woman, was taken to hospital as a precaution."

The road re-opened by 7.30pm.