Woman taken to hospital after crash in Eccleston

A woman was taken to hospital after a two-car crash in Eccleston, say police.

The crash happened at the junction of The Fields and The Green at around 4.40pm on December 4.

A spokesman for the police said: "A dark coloured Nissan and a black Volkswagen collided and partially blocked the road.

"One of the drivers, a 70 year-old woman, was taken to hospital as a precaution."

The road re-opened by 7.30pm.