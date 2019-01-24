Woman taken to hospital after car crashes through wall at Morrisons

Have your say

A driver was taken to hospital after a car crashed through the wall of a supermarket in Bamber Bridge this afternoon.

The woman driver lost control and ploughed into the wall, leaving a hole in the structure and car partway inside the building.

The hole in the wall of Morrisons at Bamber Bridge

Emergency services were called to Morrisons in Station Road and the woman was treated at the scene by paramedics.

The vehicle, a small beige-coloured Nissan, was recovered from the scene with damage to the front of the car.

Insp Steve Bradshaw, of Lancashire Police, said: “The car seemingly hit the wall at Morrisons at some speed.

“The driver sustained injuries to the sternum, caused by her seatbelt and was taken to hospital.

“But the injuries do not appear to be serious.

“No other vehicle was involved.”

Onlookers said the car ended inside the supermarket, which had to be closed during the incident and shoppers evacuated.

The crash took place around 4.17pm.

The management at the store did not wish to comment. The store was closed this evening.