A vehicle struck a pedestrian in Kay Brow, near the junction with Bolton Street, at around 1pm on Saturday, February 5.

The pedestrian - a woman in her 70s - was taken to hospital for treatment but died overnight.

Greater Manchester Police said an investigation was under way and urged anyone with information to come forward.

The driver of the vehicle was assisting officers with their enquiries, the force added.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage was urged to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741, quoting log number 1581 of February 5.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

A pedestrian died in hospital after being knocked down by a vehicle in Ramsbottom (Credit: Google)

