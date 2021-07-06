Woman hospitalised with 'serious injuries' after crash in Penwortham

A Honda Civic car and Volkswagen Polo car were involved in a collision in Penwortham Way at around 4pm yesterday (July 5).

The driver of the Honda, a 41-year-old woman from Penwortham, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

She remains in a stable condition, police said.

A Honda Civic car and Volkswagen Polo car were involved in a collision in Penwortham Way. (Credit: Google)

The driver of the Volkswagen, an 18-year-old man from Penwortham, suffered minor injuries and was also taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

"We are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision," Sgt Michael Higginson, of Lancashire Police's Tactical Operations, said.

"If you can help with our investigation and saw what happened, please contact us immediately."

Two fire engines from Preston and Bamber Bridge attended the scene.

Firefighters used small tools and a longboard to release a casualty from one of the vehicles.

Crews were in attendance for approximately fifty minutes.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0944 of July 5.