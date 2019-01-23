Woman cut free from car wreck after five-vehicle crash on M6 near Lancaster

Have your say

A woman has been cut free from a mangled car after a multi-vehicle crash on the M6 near Lancaster.

Five vehicles were involved in a collision between Lancaster Services and junction 33 of the M6 at 9.30am.

Firefighters from Lancaster, Morecambe, Fulwood and Garstang responded, in addition to three ambulances with two senior clinicians on board.

A woman in her 50s was discovered trapped in her vehicle and had to be rescued using hydraulic cutting equipment.

Fire crews used the cutting equipment to remove the roof of the car to free the woman.

She was taken to hospital after suffering back pain.

North West Ambulance Service confirmed that eight people in total had suffered minor injuries. But no major trauma was sustained.

A further two casualties were taken to hospital for precautionary checks.

The northbound carriageway remained closed until 1pm.