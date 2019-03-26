Woman, 23, suffers serious chest injuries in crash near Lancaster

Have your say

A 23-year-old woman has suffered serious chest and back injuries after a crash in Caton, near Lancaster.

Police were called to a rush hour collision involving a Skoda Octavia and a Mercedes Sprinter in Hornby Road, Caton, near Lancaster, at 8.50am on Monday, March 25.

Police were called to reports of a collision involving a Skoda Octavia and Mercedes Sprinter on Hornby Road at 8.50am on Monday, March 25.

The woman, a passenger in the Skoda, was taken to Royal Lancaster Infirmary with serious chest and back injuries.

Her condition is described as serious but stable.

The road was closed for around four hours for collision investigation work.

Police are now appealing for information.

Sergeant Martin Wilcock of Lancashire’s Road Policing Unit said: “If you were in the area around the time and saw the collision, or equally if you have any relevant dash cam footage, we need to hear from you.”

Anyone with information should email 2785@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting log number 276 of 25 March.