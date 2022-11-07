Wigan man seriously injured after A59 crash near Salmesbury
A man was seriously injured after crashing into a tree on the A59 near Salmesbury on Sunday (November 6).
The crash happened on the eastbound carriageway of the A59 at around 7.15am, when a Kia Stinger travelling towards Salmesbury veered off the road and hit a tree.
The driver, a man from Wigan aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital with multiple serious injuries.
Police are now appealing for witnesses and CCTV or dashcam footage to help them establish how the crash occurred.
Sgt Chris Evans from South TacOps said: “This collision has left a young man with some very serious injuries, and I would appeal to anyone who saw the collision itself, or the Kia in the moments before the collision, or who has dashcam footage, to get in touch.”
Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting the log number 0345 of November 6. You can also email [email protected]