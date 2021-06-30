Week-long road closure planned for busy Leyland route
A busy route through Leyland will be closed next week whilst roadworks are carried out.
Lancashire County Council said the resurfacing works will shut part of Towngate and Lancastergate from Sunday, July 4 to Thursday, July 8.
The closure will be in place from the Barristers pub in Towngate to the police station in Lancastergate, meaning the main entrance to the Tesco Extra car park will be off limits.
But shoppers can still access the Tesco car park via St Andrews Way (back of Tesco Extra) and Church Road.
For those wishing to access Broadfield Drive from Towngate - and vice versa - the suggested diversion is via Westgate (next to the old Aldi).
