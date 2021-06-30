Week-long road closure planned for busy Leyland route

Lancashire County Council said the resurfacing works will shut part of Towngate and Lancastergate in Leyland from Sunday, July 4 to Thursday, July 8

Lancashire County Council said the resurfacing works will shut part of Towngate and Lancastergate from Sunday, July 4 to Thursday, July 8.

The closure will be in place from the Barristers pub in Towngate to the police station in Lancastergate, meaning the main entrance to the Tesco Extra car park will be off limits.

But shoppers can still access the Tesco car park via St Andrews Way (back of Tesco Extra) and Church Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The road closure will be in place from the Barristers pub in Towngate to the police station in Lancastergate, meaning the main entrance to the Tesco Extra car park will be off limits to motorists

For those wishing to access Broadfield Drive from Towngate - and vice versa - the suggested diversion is via Westgate (next to the old Aldi).

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.