Watch the scenes in Preston city centre as Ringway roadworks cause an 'absolute nightmare'
Our video above shows the scenes in Preston city centre as work to improve the Ringway dual carriageway got underway this week.
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 3:27 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 3:28 pm
Many motorists caught out by the cones didn't know which way to turn as traffic built up at rush hour.
Read More
Read MoreRingway roadworks in Preston city centre cause traffic chaos on opening day - an...
It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.