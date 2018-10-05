WATCH: Lancashire residents demand Network Rail turn down "extremely loud" railway crossing warning siren

Railway bosses are looking to see what changes can be made after residents reported their frustrations at a new “extremely loud” railway crossing warning siren installed in the summer.

The issue has affected residents around the level crossing in Station Road, Hoghton, so much so that they raised the issue with Hoghton Parish Council.

Residents around Station Road railway crossing in Houghton have been complaining about noise issues

Parish Coun Sheila Long said she was contacted by concerned residents, saying: “One resident contacted me because there’s apparently a new siren system that was installed in August. It’s causing them quite a bit of problems in the night time.”

Coun Long added that Environmental Health and Network Rail had also been contacted over the issue.

The subject was discussed by councillors at a parish council meeting at Holy Trinity Church Hall, Hoghton, on Monday, September 17.

Minutes from the meeting report the siren being described as “extremely loud”. It also states that the town council clerk is contacting Network Rail to see if the siren could be turned down.

A spokesman for Network Rail confirmed that talks are underway with residents and that the siren was replaced in the summer due to a defect.

They accepted that the “tone of the audible may have changed to the system being new” but could not confirm if it actually had.

They said: “Keeping level crossing users safe is our priority and audible and visual warnings are key to this. Volume levels at the crossing are below the maximum permitted but we are aware that there is still local concern.

“While we cannot compromise safety, we are in discussion with local people to see if there are any acceptable changes which can be made.”

Network Rail reported that in the last five years there had been more than 2,000 incidents at level crossings.