The £150m project, which is being carried out to reduce congestion, improve safety and remove a major bottleneck on the main road to Fleetwood, is due to be completed by spring/summer this year.

From Monday work will be carried out on Lodge Lane to lay curbing and street lighting ducting near to the entrance to Barnfield Manor. The southbound lane will be closed for two weeks between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Temporary lane closures will be in place while work goes on.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place.

In addition work will begin tomorrow (Monday) to clear vegetation at Shard Junction. One lane and a footpath will be closed from 9:30am to 4:00pm for two days on the east side of Mains Lane (A585) just before Shard Junction and the southbound lane and footpath on Shard Road (A588).

And National Highways has warned of work overnight on Tuesday March 14 and Wednesday March 15 on Main Lane/Breck Road on the approach from the garage. This will continue to operate as one lane until the road layout is switched from a roundabout to a temporary signalised junction. To minimise disruption the switch will take place during the night.