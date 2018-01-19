Warning after crashes on M6

Drivers are being warned to take care on the M6 this morning after two crashes happened in quick succession.

Police say bad weather is causing hazardous driving conditions along the route.

The first accident happened at around 6am on the southbound carriageway of the M6 near junction 32 for Broughton.

The second happened on the northbound carriageway near to junction 33 just minutes later.

A spokesman for NW Motorway Police said in a post to Twitter: "Getting a few reports of RTC's around jct 32 on the M6.

Very inclement weather in area, making driving difficult, If you need to drive today, take extra care."

Nobody is believed to have been seriously injured.

No lanes have been blocked as a result of the incidents.