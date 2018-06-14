Virgin Trains suspended north of Preston

Have your say

Virgin Train services heading north from Preston have been suspended after trees fell on the line.

Strong winds brought by storm Hector felled the trees completely blocking the lines on Thursday morning.

A spokesman for Virgin Trains said: "Due to fallen trees causing damage to overhead electric wires, all lines are blocked between Preston and Carlisle.

"We currently expect this situation to last until at least midday and passengers are advised not to travel between Preston and Carlisle.

"Passengers with tickets for travel between Preston and Glasgow/Edinburgh will be valid to travel tomorrow."

Some delays have also been reported on Northern services also heading north from Preston.

Travellers have been warned to check before they travel.

