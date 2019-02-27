'Very slow traffic' on the M6 and M61 near Preston after crash

Have your say

Motorists on the M6 are experiencing delays due to a crash near Preston.

The AA is reporting "partially blocked and very slow traffic" after a crash on M6 northbound from junction 31 for Samlesbury to junction 31A for Longridge.

Queuing traffic on the M6 at junction 31

Congestion is back to junction 30 where the M61 joins, affecting M61 traffic back to junction nine (M65 Interchange).

Traffic is also queueing back to junction 28 of the M6 for Leyland.

Lane four of four was closed until around 08:10 when traffic was stopped.

An AA spokesman added: "As of yet it is unclear which lanes are blocked, but sensors show this is having an affect on traffic."

A Traffic England spokesman said that lane four of four was blocked, with conditions set to return to normal between 9.15am and 9.30am.

More to follow.