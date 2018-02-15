Vehicle flipped on to its roof after Lancaster collision

A vehicle has been flipped upside down after a two-vehicle collision.

The car ended up on its roof after a road traffic collision between two vehicles.

Crews from Lancaster and Garstang attended and found that all persons were out of the vehicles on arrival. Firefighters used a first aid kit and an environmental pack at the incident to make the scene safe.

Five people were assessed by paramedics at the scene, with two being transferred to hospital for treatment.

Fire crews were at the scene approximately one hour.