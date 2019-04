Have your say

A vehicle has caught fire at a busy motorway junction in Wigan.



Fire crews are on the scene and police have closed one lane (of two) at junction 26 at Orrell Interchange in Wigan, where the M58 and M6 meet.

A vehicle has caught fire at the junction of the M58 and M6 in Wigan at 9.15am on Friday, April 5.

Traffic is still moving in the open lane but is subject to traffic management.

Highways England said they expect the incident to be cleared between 10.15am and 10.30am.