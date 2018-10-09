Vehicle appeal after cyclist, 67, is seriously injured in Penwortham collision

Have your say

A 67-year-old cyclist suffered serious injuries in a collision with a vehicle which left the scene of the incident.

Police are appealing for information about the collision on Cop Lane, Penwortham, on Sunday.

They were called around 6.30pm.

The vehicle left the scene with the male cyclist, from Penwortham, suffering serious hip, leg and facial injuries.

He was later taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

Despite numerous inquiries officers have yet to identify the driver or vehicle involved. Witnesses have been urged to come forward.

Sgt Oliver Jones, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are investigating the circumstances of a collision in Penwortham where a cyclist was injured.

“The vehicle involved left the scene and we want to locate the driver as soon as possible.

“If you saw what happened please contact us.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 1244 of October 7.