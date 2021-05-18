'Van crashes into wall' on busy Preston road

Emergency services rushed to the scene in New Hall Lane, near the Shell garage, today (May 18).

The collision was first reported at around 11.15am, according to the AA.

Officers said a blue Peugeot Bipper van collided with a wall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A road closure was put in place in place at New Hall Lane and Brockhole Brow. (Credit: Google)

No other vehicles are thought to be involved.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Please be aware that there is currently a road closure in place at New Hall Lane and Brockhole Brow whilst police deal with a road traffic accident.

"We are asking the public to avoid the area and find an alternative route."

Motorists were advised to avoid the area following the collision. (Credit: AA)

Police have since confirmed the road closures have been lifted.

No details have yet been released on any injuries.

The incident caused heavy congestion in both directions of the A59, with traffic building back to junction 31 (Samlesbury Interchange) of the M6.