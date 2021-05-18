'Van crashes into wall' on busy Preston road
Two major roads were closed in Preston after a van reportedly crashed into a wall.
Emergency services rushed to the scene in New Hall Lane, near the Shell garage, today (May 18).
The collision was first reported at around 11.15am, according to the AA.
Officers said a blue Peugeot Bipper van collided with a wall.
No other vehicles are thought to be involved.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Please be aware that there is currently a road closure in place at New Hall Lane and Brockhole Brow whilst police deal with a road traffic accident.
"We are asking the public to avoid the area and find an alternative route."
Police have since confirmed the road closures have been lifted.
No details have yet been released on any injuries.
The incident caused heavy congestion in both directions of the A59, with traffic building back to junction 31 (Samlesbury Interchange) of the M6.
