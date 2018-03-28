Update: Three injured in crash on Higher Walton Road

One person was taken to hospital following a two-car collision on Higher Walton Road, say police.

The accident happened shortly after 7am on Wednesday March 28 near to Prince's Road.

Ambulance services attended to two people at the scene and took one person to hospital with cuts and a head injury.

Police say the accident which involved a Citroen C1 and a KIA Picanto.

Fire and ambulance services also attended the scene of the head-on crash.

The road was blocked by the accident.

Nobody is believed to have been seriously injured in the incident.