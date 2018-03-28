UPDATE: M6 reopens near Cheshire

The M6 near Cheshire has re-opened following an earlier closure, say police.

Drivers were warned to expect possible disruption on the M6 near Cheshire after power cables fell onto the carriageway earlier this morning.

Highways England said that the motorway was closed in both directions between junctions 18 and 17.

A spokesman for Highways England said in a Tweet: "M6 is currently closed in both directions between J18 and J17 due to a power cable that has come down into the carriageway.

"Our traffic officers are on scene along side Scottish Power engineers."

The cables were cleared at around 7am and police say the M6 closures are to be lifted.

Engineers will be continuing to work to minimise any effect on local residents electricity supply.