UPDATE: Driver arrested after Preston crash

A driver has been arrested following a two-car smash on a major road in Preston, say police.

Black Bull Lane was closed in both directions for around an hour following the accident at the junction of Boys Lane.

Police say two cars, a black Vauxhall Corsa and a silver Honda Jazz, collided close to the One Stop Store.

Ambulance services were called to the scene at around 12.30pm on Tuesday where they checked a woman over at the scene.

She was not taken to hospital.

Preston Bus diverted its services 23 and 88 via Lytham Road and Garstang Road.

Police confirmed a 43 year-old man from Preston was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.