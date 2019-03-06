Two week delays in Chorley following lane closure on the busy A6

A lane closure is in place on Chorley’s major bypass as a result of ongoing work to improve the town centre.

Motorists have been experiencing delays on the A6 Clifford Street next to the Flat Iron car park, with one lane closed as part of work to install a new pedestrian crossing on the road as part of improvement work, including the Market Walk regeneration masterplan.

Work taking place on the Market Walk masterplan

Coun Alistair Bradley, Leader of Chorley Council, said: “The work taking place is to divert a high voltage electric cable as part of the town centre improvements so we need to close one lane to ensure it can be done safely.

“The lane closure on the A6 will be in place for the next week or so.

"We understand that a lane closure does cause some congestion, particularly at busy times, so we will only do this if it is absolutely necessary and get the work done as quickly as we can."

One motorist from Adlington, who didn't want to be named, spoke of the "chaos" brought about as a result of the lane closure.

The roadwork notice issued by Lancashire County Council says the lane closure is in place from this Monday to Wednesday, June 26.

But Coun Bradley added: “There are going to be significant improvements to Union Street itself, which is just off the A6, to tie in with the Market Walk extension, so the dates on the signage relate to this work.

“We are just awaiting a final programme of what will happen when and we’ll share this with everyone once we have it so people know what is happening.”

The closure on the A6 is expected to remain in place until next Friday.