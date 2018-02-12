Two taken to hospital after M6 crash

Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash on the M6, say police.

Emergency services were called out to the accident between junctions 31 and 32 of the northbound carriageway just after 6.20am on Monday, February 12.

Police say the casualties were taken to hospital with minor injuries for precautionary checks.

Fire crews were called out to the scene following reports that a driver was trapped in their car.

A spokesman for the fire service said that by the time fire fighters arrived at the scene the person had managed to free themselves from their vehicle.

Crews then helped to make the scene safe.

Highways England say the road was closed for around 45 minutes while emergency services attended the scene.

The accident comes as police issued warnings to residents across the county to drive according to the icy and snowy conditions.