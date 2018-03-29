Two people rescued from Preston docks

A man and a woman have been rescued from the water at Preston docks tonight.

Three fire crews responded to a call about people in the water at Navigation Way, Preston just before 10pm.

Responders from Preston, Penwortham and Darwen all attended and said they were helped in their rescue efforts by members of the public.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue services said: "A 999 call at 9.48pm tonight reported a man and a woman in the water at the Marina, Navigation Way, Preston. Firefighters from Preston, Penwortham and Darwen responded, and assisted by helpful members of the public succeeded in rescuing the two casualties.‬"